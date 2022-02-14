Voting Begins In Goa, 55 Uttar Pradesh Seats And Uttarakhand

Voting Begins In Goa, 55 Uttar Pradesh Seats And Uttarakhand

Feb. 14, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

Voting kicked off in Goa and the 55 seats of Uttar Pradesh at 7 am on Monday, while polling in Uttarakhand is scheduled to start at 8 am.

Chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government’s policies that have been targeted by Congress, AAP and other opposition parties during their campaign. The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats.

More than 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling for 58 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to officials. Kairana constituency in Shamli district recorded the highest turnout of 75 per cent among the seats where polling was held, they said. Tight security arrangements are in place for Monday, with 586 candidates contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. “Eight assembly constituencies of Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed in the ‘sensitive’ category,” the UP police said in a statement.

Agencies

Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls
Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance
Feb 14, 2022
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths
Feb 14, 2022
US To Respond 'Swiftly And Decisively' If Russia Invades Ukraine: Biden
Feb 14, 2022

More on India

India Records 50,407 New Covid Cases, Slightly Rise In the Number of Deaths By Agencies 1 day ago
India Tough On China, Silent On Ukraine, Cautious On Myanmar In Quad Meeting By Agencies 2 days ago
With 67,084 cases, India Sees 6% Drop In Daily Covid Infections By Agencies 3 days ago
Voting At 58 Seats Kicks Off In Utter Pradesh By Agencies 4 days ago
India Records 67,597 N ew Covid-19 Infections By Agencies 5 days ago
Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated At Shivaji Park In Mumbai By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Elections Commission Added Additional 200,000 New Voters For May 12 Polls By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Chinese National Arrested With 4.8 Kg Gold At TIA By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Valentine’s Day 2022: History And Significance By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
India's Daily Covid-19 Tally Drops To 44,877; 684 Deaths By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
US To Respond 'Swiftly And Decisively' If Russia Invades Ukraine: Biden By Agencies Feb 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75