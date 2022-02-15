MCC Serves National Interest; Needs Timely Endorsement: NC Leader Dr Mahat

Parliamentarians are airing their views in support of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) at an ongoing meeting of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party.

Former Finance Minister and NC leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat told journalists that the parliamentarians at a meeting being held at Lhotse hall in New Baneswor-based parliamentary building said the MCC should be given a parliamentary endorsement as it was in favour of the national interest of Nepal and will also contribute to the economic development of the country.

Responding to journalists' queries while emerging out from the meeting after presenting his views, Dr Mahat said, "Rumours are being created and spread against MCC. This is not under any military strategy. All these are merely baseless things and rumours. I have put my remarks in the meeting in this line. Other friends are also airing their views on the topic".

Noting that the MCC project has been wrongly made a sponsored propaganda citing it as an anti-national agenda, he underlined the need to cut through the misconception propping up against the project.

As the MCC project is in favour of the country's interest, it should be endorsed by the parliament, he added. Dr Mahat informed that he urged the NC parliamentarians to clear misconceptions against the MCC project.

Leader Mahat further said that the MCC was not under the Indo-Pacific military alliance but merely a development project. Saying that MCC endorsement should not be delayed anymore, he noted the project should be endorsed within the extended deadline of February 28 citing that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had already written a letter to the MCC office calling for its deadline extension.

Dr Mahat said the parliamentarians speaking after his turn are also putting their views in support of MCC.

With input from RSS