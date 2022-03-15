Meteorological Analysis For March 15Across Nepal

Meteorological Analysis For March 15Across Nepal

March 15, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

