Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases

March 26, 2022, 7:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1696 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu recorded 3

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,317

