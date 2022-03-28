Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases

March 28, 2022, 5:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5152 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu recorded 1and one each in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,347.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries
Mar 28, 2022
Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists
Mar 28, 2022
NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously
Mar 28, 2022
Over 3.8 Million Have Fled Ukraine:UNHCR
Mar 28, 2022
Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Mar 28, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 215 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 4 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Our Reports Show What Muslims Need: Ansari By Keshab Poudel Mar 28, 2022
SARDAR RUDRA RAJ PANDE JAYANTI Remembering Contributions By A Correspondent Mar 28, 2022
Halesi Mahadev And Bhasmasur: Significant And Importance For Hindus, Kirat And Buddhists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
A Trek To The Lesser Trodden Ruby Valley By Abhishekh Adhikari Mar 28, 2022
Wildlife: 34 One Horned Rhino Died In Chitwan National Park This Year By Agencies Mar 28, 2022
Echoes In The Valley, Kirtipur By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75