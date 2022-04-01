COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 16 New Cases And 75 Recoveries

With 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,442.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2516 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 16 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 6 people in 1319 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1022 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 51 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 971 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 13 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 75 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,469 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.