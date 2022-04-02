Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases

April 2, 2022, 4:29 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2083 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu recorded 3 cases.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,452.

