Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases

April 17, 2022, 4:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2750 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu records 1.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,665.

