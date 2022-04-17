Weather Analysis: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal

April 17, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

