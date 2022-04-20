Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases

Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases

April 20, 2022, 4:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3528 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, all are reported in Kathmandu district.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,699.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries
Apr 20, 2022
Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs: Training Nepali Government Specialists for the Future of Nepal
Apr 20, 2022
WHO Director General Is Paying A Visit To Nepal From April 21
Apr 20, 2022
Weather Analysis: Generally To Partly Cloudy Across Nepal
Apr 20, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases
Apr 19, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 26 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu And Lalitpur District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 34 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

US Congressional Delegation To Visit Nepal By Agencies Apr 20, 2022
Building Water Leadership By Batu Uprety Apr 20, 2022
Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs: Training Nepali Government Specialists for the Future of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022
WHO Director General Is Paying A Visit To Nepal From April 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022
Melamchi Water To Supply From April 24 By Agencies Apr 20, 2022
India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday By Agencies Apr 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75