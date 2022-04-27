COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

April 27, 2022, 5:09 p.m.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,778.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 4119 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1772 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, 3 were detected positive.

Currently, there are 252 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, one are admitted to various institutional isolation while 251 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966575 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

