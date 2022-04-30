Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

April 30, 2022, 6:54 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Longs 10 New Cases
Apr 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 13 New Cases And 19 Recoveries
Apr 29, 2022
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 5.4 Percent: CBS
Apr 29, 2022
Elections Commission Is Near To Print Required Ballot Papers
Apr 29, 2022
NC Mayoral Candidate Sirjana Announces Seven Commitments (सिर्जना को सात स)
Apr 28, 2022

More on Weather

Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Hilly Region Of Province 1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-U.S. RELATIONS At 75 By Keshab Poudel Apr 30, 2022
Kathmandu Longs 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 13 New Cases And 19 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022
U.S. – Nepal Relationship Is People-to-People Connections, Sovereignty, And Democratic Values By Randy W. Berry Apr 29, 2022
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 5.4 Percent: CBS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022
Elections Commission Is Near To Print Required Ballot Papers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75