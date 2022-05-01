Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Hilly Regions

May 1, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Karnali Province tonight.

