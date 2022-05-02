Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases

Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases

May 2, 2022, 5:06 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3333 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu reported 3 cases.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,836.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian PM Modi To Visit Lumbini
May 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 118 Recoveries
May 02, 2022
A Global Annual Prize Named After Professor Subedi Established
May 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal
May 02, 2022
Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases
May 01, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 118 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Longs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Longs 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Indian PM Modi To Visit Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2022
Enabling Our Forests To Help Us Overcome Multiple Crises By QU Dongyu May 02, 2022
A Global Annual Prize Named After Professor Subedi Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2022
OHCA Starts Evacuation Civilian Trapped In Mariupol By Agencies May 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2022
CONSTITUIOAL BODIES Everywhere, Nowhere By Keshab Poudel May 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75