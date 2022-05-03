Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1504 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 25 infections, Kathmandu reported 24 and Lalitpur 1 cases.
With 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,865.
