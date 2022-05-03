Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

May 3, 2022, 5:43 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1504 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 25 infections, Kathmandu reported 24 and Lalitpur 1 cases.

With 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,865.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Cases And 23 Recoveries
May 03, 2022
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Importance And Significance In Nepal
May 03, 2022
Nepal And Switzerland Exchanged Views On Matters Of Common Interest
May 03, 2022
Power Supply Will Be Regularized Soon: Energy Minister Bhusal
May 03, 2022
Nepalese Muslims Are Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr Today
May 03, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 118 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Longs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

IGP Duos Singh and Aryal Receive Insignia Inspector General By Agencies May 03, 2022
Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
Nepal And Switzerland Exchanged Views On Matters Of Common Interest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
Power Supply Will Be Regularized Soon: Energy Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
Nepalese Muslims Are Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol Azovstal Plant Begins By Agencies May 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75