Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

May 6, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

