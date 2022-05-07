Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1

May 7, 2022, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yale University Art Gallery To Return The Image Of Tara/Parvati To Nepal
May 07, 2022
NEA Begins Process Of Exporting Energy To India, Calling Tender
May 07, 2022
UNSC Expess Support To Secretary General Guterres' Effort To Seek Peace In Ukraine
May 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases
May 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
May 06, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Yale University Art Gallery To Return The Image Of Tara/Parvati To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022
NEA Begins Process Of Exporting Energy To India, Calling Tender By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022
UNSC Expess Support To Secretary General Guterres' Effort To Seek Peace In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2022
Nepal, India Border Will Be Shutdown 48 Hours From Mid-Night Of May 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75