Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.