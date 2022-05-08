Kathmandu Valley Logs 14 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2905 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 14 infections, Kathmandu district 12 and Lalitpur 2.
With 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,942.
