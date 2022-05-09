Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases

May 9, 2022, 9:04 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1693 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 5infections, Kathmandu district 4 and Lalitpur 1.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,948.

