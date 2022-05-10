Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases

May 10, 2022, 4:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2376 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6 infections, Kathmandu district 5 and Lalitpur 1.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,960.

