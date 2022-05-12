Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases

Kathmandu District Confirms 3 New Cases

May 12, 2022, 4:56 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2463 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu district e\recorded 3.

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,982.

