COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries

May 19, 2022, 5:57 p.m.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,040.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2580 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1047 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no case is detected positive.

Currently, there are 150 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 150 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 9 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966928 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

