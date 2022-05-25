Kathmandu District confirms 3 New Cases

Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases

May 25, 2022, 5:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1889 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, 2 cases confirmed in Kathmandu and one in Bhaktapur.

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,091.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki
May 25, 2022
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony
May 25, 2022
inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal
May 25, 2022
NMB Bank Limited – Lead Financer of Kabeli Hydropower Company Pvt. Ltd.
May 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
May 25, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Logs 9 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Four Nepali Peacekeeper To Be Honored Posthumously At United Nations Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
inDriver Launches Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing App In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
NMB Bank Limited – Lead Financer of Kabeli Hydropower Company Pvt. Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
Rabindra Mishra Resigns From Chairperson Of Bibeksheel Sajha Party By Agencies May 25, 2022
Japanese Embassy Nepal Commemorates Three Events By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75