COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

May 29, 2022, 5:05 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,127.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2363 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 990 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 3 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 110 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 110 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967065 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

