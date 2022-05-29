Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found

The burnt-out wreckage of the missing aircraft of the Tara Air has been found.

Baburam Shrestha, major general of the Nepali Army, informed that the plane was spotted in a state of burning at Laningchgola, an upper area of Larikota in Thasang Rural Municipality-2 in Mustang district.

The plane had gone missing from 10:15 this morning.

The aircraft was flying to Jomsom from Pokhara with 19 passengers and 3 crew members on board.