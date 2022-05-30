COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries

May 30, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

With 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,132.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1553 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 851 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 102 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 102 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 967078 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office
May 30, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance
May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases
May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air
May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region
May 30, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 17 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Reain In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

KMC Mayor Balen Shah And Other Representatives Take Oath Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Shani Jayanti 2022: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
We Are Yet To Discuss Our Annual Report In The House Of Representatives: Chairperson Bishnu Prasad Tharu By Keshab Poudel May 30, 2022
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022
Vat Savitri Puja 2022: Importance And Significant In Mithila Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75