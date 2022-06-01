COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 11Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 11Recoveries

June 1, 2022, 8:18 p.m.

With12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,152.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3929 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 913 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 1 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 98 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 97 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 9670102 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

