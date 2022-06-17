Kathmandu Valley Logs 17 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 17 New Cases

June 17, 2022, 8:24 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2234 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 17infections, Kathmandu district records 13 cases and Lalitpur 4.

With 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,333.

