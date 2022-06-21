Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1739 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu district records 7 cases, Bhaktapur 2 and Lalitpur 4.

With 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,396.

.