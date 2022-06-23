Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases

June 23, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1234 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 27 infections, Kathmandu district records 11 cases, Bhaktapur 1 and Lalitpur 15.

With 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,457

.

