Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bagmati And Province 1

June 24, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

