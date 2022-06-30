Kathmandu Valley Logs 26 New Cases

June 30, 2022, 6:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 26 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 26 infections, Kathmandu district records 20 cases and 6 in Lalitpur.

With 36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,694

