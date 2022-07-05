Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 52 New Cases

July 5, 2022, 4:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1944 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 52 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 52 infections, Kathmandu district records 43 cases, 7 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.

