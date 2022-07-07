Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases

July 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1388 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 40 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 40 infections, Kathmandu district records 22 cases, 18 in Lalitpur .

With 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,058.

