Kathmandu Valley Logs 192 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 192 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1644 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 91 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 192 infections, Kathmandu district records 149 cases, 31 in Lalitpur and 12 Bhaktapur.