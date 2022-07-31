Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases

July 31, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2651 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 313 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 313 infections, Kathmandu district records 252 cases, 46 in Lalitpur and 15 in Bhaktapur.

With 496 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 986,596

