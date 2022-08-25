Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 128New Cases

Aug. 25, 2022, 6:29 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1196 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 128 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 128 infections, Kathmandu district records 112 cases, 14 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.

With 211 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996442.

