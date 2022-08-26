Kathmandu Valley Logs 112 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 112 New Cases

Aug. 26, 2022, 4:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1673 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 112 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 112 infections, Kathmandu district records 92 cases,13 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 996,605

