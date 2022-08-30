Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout the Country

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout the Country

Aug. 30, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

