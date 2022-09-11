Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1592 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 41 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 41 infections, Kathmandu district records 32 cases, 8 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,743