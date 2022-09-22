Two New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has dispatched two new Korea Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) to work in Nepal. They arrived in Kathmandu on September 21, 2022 and will dispatch to their concerned organizations on November 18, 2022 after completing the adaptation training program.

KOV Sungjin Choi will be dispatched in Thapathali Campus, Kathmandu and Jaehyoung Kim will be dispatched in Training Institute for Technical Instruction (TITI), Sanothimi Bhaktapur. Both of them are related to IT sector and will be working as IT instructors in concerned offices.

The volunteers will take 2 months adaptation program in Nepal where they will learn about Nepalese society, culture, tradition as well as language. Such kind of adaptation program will be helpful for them to work in their concerned community/organization because from this program they learn how to adopt and work in new Nepalese environment.

The objective of KOV program is to focuses more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly in the grass root level. However, these programs aimed to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990 KOICA volunteers are deployed in various government organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demand and request of Nepalese government in different sectors like education, health, agriculture, IT, tourism etc. Till date total 473 volunteers have been dispatched in Nepal. Currently, 5 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various governmental institutions inside Kathmandu Valley.