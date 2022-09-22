Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country

Sept. 22, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of rest of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

