Korean Government Provides Grant Worth USD 16 Million To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on behalf of the Government of Nepal signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 2 projects “Establishment of Cyber Bureau with Capacity Building for Nepal Police” and “Strengthening Stage-Wise Support System for the Stable Reintegration of Korea Returnee Migrants in Nepal” on 23 September, 2022 at MoF.

The MoU was signed by Chong-suk Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal and Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary of MoF. In the event Dhiraj Pratap Singh, Inspector General of Police and Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office were also present. The Korean Government through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will spend USD 16 million (USD 8 million for Cyber Bureau project and USD 8 million for Korea Returnee Migrants project. The project will be implemented by KOICA in close collaboration and coordination with respective line Ministries i.e. MOHA, Nepal Police for Cyber Bureau project and MoLESS, and DoFE for Korea Returnee Migrants project.

The main objective of the Cyber Bureau project is to strengthen the anti-cyber-crime capabilities of Nepal Police wherein, the main component of the project is to construct a state-of-art building of the Cyber Bureau, provide equipment related to cyber-crime investigation and digital forensic lab and capacity building of relevant human resources of Nepal Police.

Similarly, Korea Returnee project aims to contribute for socio-economic development of Nepal and increase employment through stable reintegration of Korea returnee migrants and enhancement of their entrepreneurship capacity. The project will also create a virtuous cycle and support system for Korea returnee migrants in Nepal for their enhanced information accessibility, and increased access to financial support through Agriculture Development Bank Limited (ADBL).

In the program, Finance Secretary Pushkar expressed the importance of well-equipped and capacitated Cyber Bureau to control the massively increasing cases of cyber-crime. He further shared the need for stable settlement of returnees and their further development to utilize their skills in Nepal to enhance the economic development of the country.

Finance Secretary Pushkar extended his gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for partnership which will enhance the friendly relation between the two countries. He further assured to fully cooperate for the successful implementation of these projects.

During the event, Park expressed his concerns on the rate of cybercrimes that is massively increasing worldwide and in Nepal as well and he hoped that the Cyber Crime project shall be an important support to strengthen the capacity of Nepal Police to control cybercrimes in Nepal.

Similarly, Park stated that through the Korea Returnee Migrants project the large number of Korea returnees can utilize their skills and establish enterprise, which can generate employment and contribute in economic growth of the country.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991.