Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases

Sept. 27, 2022, 4:03 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1729 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 18 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

of the new 18 infections, Kathmandu district records 14 cases, 4 in Lalitpur.

With 42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,656

