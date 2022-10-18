Weather Forecasting: Light Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Sudur Paschim

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.