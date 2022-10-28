Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 tonight.