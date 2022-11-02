Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki

Nov. 2, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

