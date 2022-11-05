Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

Nov. 5, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly region of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly region of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

