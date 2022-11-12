COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Case And 24 Recoveries

Nov. 12, 2022, 6:57 p.m.

With 08 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000792.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 680 Real-Time Poly 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 612 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 530 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 514 patients are placed in home isolation and 16 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them is one in ICU.

Meanwhile, 24 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988243 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

