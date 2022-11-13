COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 30 Recoveries

With 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000806.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 7640 Real-Time Poly 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1222 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 01 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 514 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 500 patients are placed in home isolation and 14 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them is one in ICU.

Meanwhile, 30 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988273 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.